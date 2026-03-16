Ombudsman: NBI only verifying identities of 18 ex-Marines

The Ombudsman official also noted an issue with the affidavit submitted in connection with the case.

According to Clavano, the Ombudsman found that only one affidavit had been filed covering all 18 former Marines.

“This means [one affidavit for 18 ex-marines] that each of them should have had a separate affidavit, since it should be based on a person’s personal knowledge. The fact that there is only one affidavit—does it mean that all 18 were together for two years and that whatever one knew, the others also knew?” he said in Filipino.

Clavano explained that the Ombudsman requested individual affidavits from each of the former Marines to strengthen the credibility of the statements.

Having separate affidavits, he said, would allow investigators to better capture each individual’s account of events.

“The NBI wants to handle the ex-Marines individually to determine each person’s perspective, but its role is limited only to verifying their identities,” Clavano said.

He reiterated that the allegations themselves remain under investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman.