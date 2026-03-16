Ombudsman: NBI only verifying identities of 18 ex-Marines

The Office of the Ombudsman clarified that the National Bureau of Investigation’s role in the case involving 18 former Marines is limited to verifying their identities and does not include conducting a fact-finding probe.
Assistant Ombudsman Jose Dominic “Mico” Clavano IV said the Ombudsman did not order the NBI to carry out an investigation into the allegations against the former Marines.
Instead, the NBI was deputized only to confirm the identities of the individuals involved.
“They have more expertise in that aspect since they already have a database through the NBI clearance. They can immediately verify the birthdates, names, the correct spelling—everything,” Clavano said in Filipino during a radio interview on DZMM.
Clavano stressed that the fact-finding process remains under the authority of the Office of the Ombudsman, responding to claims that the responsibility had been transferred to the NBI.
The Ombudsman official also noted an issue with the affidavit submitted in connection with the case.
According to Clavano, the Ombudsman found that only one affidavit had been filed covering all 18 former Marines.
“This means [one affidavit for 18 ex-marines] that each of them should have had a separate affidavit, since it should be based on a person’s personal knowledge. The fact that there is only one affidavit—does it mean that all 18 were together for two years and that whatever one knew, the others also knew?” he said in Filipino.
Clavano explained that the Ombudsman requested individual affidavits from each of the former Marines to strengthen the credibility of the statements.
Having separate affidavits, he said, would allow investigators to better capture each individual’s account of events.
“The NBI wants to handle the ex-Marines individually to determine each person’s perspective, but its role is limited only to verifying their identities,” Clavano said.
He reiterated that the allegations themselves remain under investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman.