NBI probes credibility of 18 alleged ex-Marines over cash delivery claims

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said it is investigating the credibility and claims of 18 alleged former Marines who executed a joint affidavit alleging they delivered cash to several public officials and personalities.

In an ambush interview on Wednesday, NBI Director Melvin Matibag confirmed that the Office of the Ombudsman has deputized the NBI to conduct a probe into the allegations.

“What we did first was to check the personalities because there was a report that some of them were not really members of the Marine Corps, which turns out, upon verification, to be true,” Matibag said in mixed Filipino and English.

He disclosed that initial verification showed some of the 18 individuals were not members of the Philippine Marine Corps.

He added that several of them also have pending criminal cases.

“Some of them, in fact, have some cases, criminal cases. So we have already seen that. And we’re looking at the incident itself,” he said.

The NBI chief said investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding the execution of the joint affidavit, including the individuals behind it and the notary public who notarized the document.

The allegations surfaced after lawyer Levito Baligod and the 18 supposed ex-Marines accused several personalities of receiving cash from former Elizaldy Co.

Those named in the affidavit have denied the accusations.

The Philippine Navy earlier said that four of the 18 individuals were never members of either the Navy or the Philippine Marine Corps.

Matibag emphasized that the Ombudsman has the authority to deputize any government agency in line with its mandate, and that the NBI has formally been tasked to investigate the matter.

“NBI has already been deputized by the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate on the incident—those 18 marines, their joint affidavit and all the allegations,” he said.

He assured the public that the investigation would be thorough and impartial.

“We investigate all the angles, we will look at all angles,” Matibag said.

He explained that standard procedure requires investigators to first assess the complaint and the credibility of the complainant before moving on to those accused.

“We look at the personality, we look at the veracity of the statement, and if the evidence will lead towards their allegations, those names that were mentioned, we will call upon them,” he said.

Matibag also rejected claims that the probe was politically motivated.

“We look in every angle. This is not political. But we look at the angle, personalities involved, personalities that were mentioned,” he said.