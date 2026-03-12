Clavano says NBI verification needed in affidavit vs. Zaldy Co allegations

Clavano said, “The Office of the Ombudsman has done two things in relation to this case. First, we have deputized the NBI to verify the identities and background of the affiants especially since there have been conflicting reports on who they are and where they used to serve."

Earlier, the Philippine Navy said four of the 18 were never members of the Navy or the Philippine Marine Corps, while several others had been dishonorably discharged from the service.

“Second, the Office has sent a letter request to Atty. Levito Baligod to produce 18 separate affidavits lining out the narration of facts from the perspective of each person so as to produce a more accurate and credible narration of facts. As the Ombudsman has mentioned, a joint narration of facts loses credibility,” Clavano added.