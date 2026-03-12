Clavano says NBI verification needed in affidavit vs. Zaldy Co allegations

Assistant Ombudsman Atty. Mico Clavano on Thursday defended the Office of the Ombudsman’s decision to tap the National Bureau of Investigation to verify the identities of the 18 men who identified themselves as former Marines and claimed they delivered cash to several personalities upon the instruction of then-Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co.
Clavano issued the statement in response to lawyer Ferdinand Topacio’s accusation that the anti-graft body was allowing itself to be influenced by the Executive branch by seeking the NBI’s help instead of acting independently as a constitutional office in evaluating the joint affidavit submitted by the 18 men.
Clavano said, “The Office of the Ombudsman has done two things in relation to this case. First, we have deputized the NBI to verify the identities and background of the affiants especially since there have been conflicting reports on who they are and where they used to serve."
Earlier, the Philippine Navy said four of the 18 were never members of the Navy or the Philippine Marine Corps, while several others had been dishonorably discharged from the service.
“Second, the Office has sent a letter request to Atty. Levito Baligod to produce 18 separate affidavits lining out the narration of facts from the perspective of each person so as to produce a more accurate and credible narration of facts. As the Ombudsman has mentioned, a joint narration of facts loses credibility,” Clavano added.
Clavano, however, clarified that the Ombudsman has yet to rule on the credibility of the allegations made by the 18 men.
“It is only upon evaluation that it was found that there were 18 people that signed one affidavit. The contents may be true but the credibility will be strengthened when each one narrates the fact from their own unique perspective,” Clavano added.
The former servicemen alleged that some public officials received grease money from Co to build a case against former President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court.
Among those named were House Deputy Minority Leader Leila de Lima of the ML party-list and National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, both of whom have denied the allegations.