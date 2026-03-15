DOTr defends MRT-3 chief vs. safety allegations

Another employee, a train pilot, also complained about work conditions, saying train drivers render nine-hour shifts without a mid-break, compared to eight-hour shifts in other rail systems.

Meanwhile, Gary Kenneth Alpapara, president of the DOTC-MRT3A Employees Association, said the group has launched a signature campaign calling for Capati’s replacement. He also alleged that the MRT-3 chief has been persuading employees who signed the petition to withdraw their support in exchange for nine-month contracts and has intimidated some workers.

Not true

In response, the DOTr and MRT-3 management strongly denied the allegations made by San Fernando and the employees’ group.

“The Department of Transportation assures that the MRT-3 remains safe for all passengers, contrary to their claims that the rail line’s four-car trains are unsafe to ride,” the DOTr said in a statement.

The agency emphasized that all MRT-3 train sets undergo thorough technical evaluation and that safety will never be compromised.

According to the DOTr, the MRT-3 signaling system is capable of supporting four-car trains operating between North Avenue and Taft Avenue.

The department said the system passed inspection by international rail consultant SYSTRA, confirming that the operation of four-car train sets is safe.

The DOTr also denied claims that the Dalian trains are not ready for deployment or that train drivers lack proper training.

The department said the trains are undergoing the required testing and technical processes before they are cleared for operation.

“Coordination meetings are also being held to ensure their operational readiness and compliance with safety standards,” the DOTr said.

The agency also revealed that MRT-3 had already written to San Fernando on 13 February explaining the technical and safety evaluations supporting the operation of four-car trains. The lawmaker’s office reportedly received the letter on 18 February, but MRT-3 has yet to receive a response.

The DOTr also clarified that the work schedules of train drivers comply with guidelines set by the Civil Service Commission.

“Now that the price of crude oil is rising, commuters and vehicle owners should be encouraged to use our rail lines to save on fuel. Now is not the time for politics. The severe crisis facing the entire world is no joke, so we should help the people, especially the commuters,” the department said.