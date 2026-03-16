Clavano says 'ICI did their job well,' to pursue cases against lawmaker-contractors

Clavano said that the investigative body was looking to file cases on various lawmakers that were also contractors or involved in construction projects funded by the government as it was against the law.

“They really need to be charged, it’s not as heavy as malversation, it’s not non-bailable because it’s only a conflict of interest but there has to be some sort of accountability,” he said.

Clavano explained that it was against the law for a contractor to become a representative of a party-list as they were prohibited from becoming lawmakers.

He noted that the Ombudsman will pursue legal actions against various individuals, filing a case for violation of the Anti–Graft and Corrupt Practices Act of 1960.

The assistant ombudsman also said that a pending case of graft against Senator Joel Villanueva was in the “advanced stages.” As for Senator Jinggoy Estrada, he said that the case was set for resolution.