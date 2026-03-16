Clavano: Lawmaker-contractors should face cases

Clavano stressed that conflict of interest involving lawmakers remains a key concern for the Ombudsman.

He noted that the law prohibits members of Congress from acting as contractors, yet some lawmakers are allegedly involved in projects such as flood control works.

According to Clavano, the issue has become a focus of the Ombudsman’s investigation.

“It is part of our mandate to do [flood control project investigations] so, because it is blatant. If we give a timeline and say who is involved, sometimes it is not followed, and on the other side, the lawyers [of the politicians involved] use many tricks,” he said.

Clavano also said the Ombudsman has opted not to set public timelines for the probe while investigations continue.

“We learned our lesson not to give timelines. What I can say is that our investigation is still ongoing, and the reason we haven’t spoken much is because we don’t want our plans to be telegraphed,” he added.