Lisa Macuja-Elizalde fires back at “ballet is dying” claim

Turning controversy into motivation

The online discussion began after Chalamet made remarks during a town hall conversation with Matthew McConaughey, where he reflected on the types of artistic paths he might pursue.

During the exchange, the actor suggested he would not choose to work in art forms that constantly need campaigning to be preserved, adding that “no one cares about this anymore” when referring to ballet and opera.

The statement quickly sparked debate among performers and cultural advocates, many of whom defended the continued relevance of classical art forms.

For Macuja-Elizalde, however, the remarks became a moment of reflection rather than confrontation.

“Ballet Manila has always been dedicated to bringing ballet to the people and more people to the ballet for the last 31 years, and sometimes we take it for granted,” she said. “And it took you just one statement to wake us all up to the fact that what we are doing is very relevant and that we really care.”

A Lifetime Dedicated to Ballet

Macuja-Elizalde is widely regarded as the Philippines’ first prima ballerina and one of the most influential figures in the country’s dance landscape.

Her career began decades ago when she trained at the prestigious Vaganova Choreographic Institute in Leningrad. In 1984, she made history by becoming the first foreign soloist of the renowned Kirov Ballet.

Beyond her international performances, she has devoted much of her life to nurturing ballet culture in the Philippines.

In 1995, she founded Ballet Manila, which has since grown into one of the country’s leading ballet institutions. Through the company, she has championed the mission of bringing ballet closer to communities across the country while expanding opportunities for young dancers.

Programs such as Project Ballet Futures have opened doors for scholars—including students from public schools—to train in classical dance, helping break down barriers that once made ballet seem inaccessible.