LTFRB-10 confirms P3.5-B PUV drivers’ fuel subsidy

Transportation officials recommended that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. release the subsidy from contingency funds to provide immediate relief to the transport sector.

“The national fuel subsidy program aims to sustain public transport operations and maintain stable fares while global oil prices remain volatile,” Bendijo said.

The program may also include initiatives such as free rides for commuters in selected areas to further reduce the financial burden on the public.

Also, the LTFRB advised drivers who already hold fuel subsidy cards to validate or update them to ensure seamless access once the funds are released.

The move comes as oil companies implemented staggered price hikes beginning 10 March, driven by global supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Diesel prices are expected to increase by P17 to P24 per liter, while gasoline could rise by P7 to P13 per liter.

In addition to the national program, several city governments have announced separate localized fuel subsidies to help drivers offset rising