Aboitiz kicks off 2026 with strong portfolio milestones

The facility’s pumped-storage units help stabilize the Luzon grid, providing energy during peak demand and supporting the country’s renewable energy transition.

Independent power producer of the year

Aboitiz Renewables was also named Independent Power Producer of the Year at the 2025 Asian Power Awards, while SN Aboitiz Power Group received honors for IT and power technology innovations.

Several facilities were recognized for workplace safety by the Department of Energy and the Safety and Health Association of the Philippine Energy Sector.

In financial services, Union Bank of the Philippines ranked 140th in the 2026 TIME–Statista Asia-Pacific’s 500 Best Companies list, placing 37th for employee satisfaction, reflecting investments in digital innovation, staff development and organizational culture.

Internationally-recognized Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc.

AEV’s real estate and infrastructure arms also earned international recognition. Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. was named Most Innovative Infrastructure Investment Company in the Philippines at the 2025 International Finance Awards.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport won the 2025 Airport Service Quality Best Airport Award in Asia-Pacific for airports handling 5–15 million passengers.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz Economic Estates received four laureates at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, including Gold for social impact.

Aboitiz Construction achieved re-certifications for its Quality, Environmental, and Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems from Bureau Veritas and earned a gold Stevie Award for sustainable supply chain practices. It was also recognized by the Department of Education Region III for supporting school infrastructure initiatives.

In food and agriculture, Aboitiz Foods expanded its regional presence through the acquisition of Singapore-based Diasham Resources Pte. Ltd., enhancing its animal nutrition and health portfolio across Asia-Pacific markets.

Sustainability remains a priority

Sustainability remained a priority, with AEV ranking among the top three Philippine conglomerates in the 2025 S&P Global ESG ratings, reflecting strong governance, business ethics, and risk management practices.

Together, these accomplishments underscore AEV’s commitment to disciplined capital allocation, long-term partnerships and contributing to the Philippines’ economic growth across power, infrastructure, finance, real estate and food sectors.