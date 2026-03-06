Aboitiz Group profit steady at P18.3B

For the full year, the power firm recorded P33.1 billion in core net income, while reported net income reached P19.5 billion after accounting for impairments and other non-recurring items. The business contributed P10.4 billion in net income to AEV.

Banking unit Union Bank of the Philippines reported a net income of P10 billion in 2025 while total revenues rose 7 percent year-on-year to P83.2 billion, supported by higher net interest income and continued growth in its loan portfolio.

As of end-2025, UnionBank’s total assets reached P1.2 trillion, with loans amounting to P537.7 billion. The bank contributed P5 billion in net income to AEV.

The food and beverage segment posted a net income contribution of P7.6 billion, up 28 percent from P5.9 billion in 2024, driven by strong volumes and margins from Aboitiz Foods across its flour, farms, livestock, and trading businesses.

The segment’s performance was also supported by the full-year contribution of Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines Inc. following its financial close on February 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, real estate arm Aboitiz Land, Inc. contributed P637 million in net income, reflecting project completion cycles and the timing of revenue recognition.

Infrastructure unit Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. recorded an income contribution of P680 million, up 6 percent from 2024, supported by lot sales at TARI Estate in Tarlac, increased passenger traffic at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and the addition of Laguindingan and Bohol-Panglao airports to its portfolio.

AEV’s balance sheet also strengthened during the year, with total assets breaching the P1 trillion mark as of end-December 2025, up 13 percent from P893.7 billion a year earlier.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at P90.3 billion, while equity attributable to shareholders climbed to P289.5 billion.

The conglomerate closed the year with a current ratio of 1.1 times and a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0 times, underscoring a stable capital structure.