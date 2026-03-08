The sound of silence

You are walking across a parking lot, and a car suddenly appears beside you.

You did not hear it coming.

That moment is becoming more common as electric vehicles appear on the road. Electric motors produce very little mechanical noise. At low speeds, the loudest sound often comes from the tires touching the pavement.

That quietness may sound like progress.

But it also created a problem.

Pedestrians, cyclists, and particularly visually impaired people often rely on sound to sense traffic. A nearly silent vehicle approaching from behind can be difficult to notice, especially in busy urban environments.

Because of this, regulators in many countries now require electric vehicles to produce sound at low speeds.

The system is called an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System, or AVAS. When the vehicle moves at roughly 20 to 30 kilometers per hour or below, the car emits a synthetic tone so people nearby can hear that it is moving.