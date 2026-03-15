PNP cites role in probe of anomalous flood control projects

The ICI was created through an executive order issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to investigate allegations of corruption and substandard flood control and infrastructure programs.

“I commend the significant role of our personnel in the efforts to ferret out the truth in the interest of transparency and accountability. This was our commitment at the start of the investigation, and we were able to deliver,” Nartatez said.

Among the PNP units that assisted the probe were the Engineering Service, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Forensic Group, and the Information Technology and Management Service (ITMS).