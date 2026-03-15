PNP cites role in probe of anomalous flood control projects

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Sunday highlighted the role of police personnel in assisting the investigation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) into allegedly anomalous flood control projects.
As the ICI prepares to conclude its operations on 31 March 2026, Nartatez said the technical and security support provided by the PNP helped uncover irregularities in several infrastructure projects.
The ICI was created through an executive order issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to investigate allegations of corruption and substandard flood control and infrastructure programs.
“I commend the significant role of our personnel in the efforts to ferret out the truth in the interest of transparency and accountability. This was our commitment at the start of the investigation, and we were able to deliver,” Nartatez said.
Among the PNP units that assisted the probe were the Engineering Service, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Forensic Group, and the Information Technology and Management Service (ITMS).
Police involvement in the investigation was limited to technical verification and forensic validation of evidence, according to the PNP. The police also provided security for inspection teams examining government infrastructure projects.
The Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management coordinated the activities of the four units to ensure full support for the independent commission.
Nartatez said the PNP remains ready to assist authorities in the next phase of the case, including filing charges and tracking down those responsible.
“Nananatiling handa ang PNP sa patuloy na pagtulong sa pagsasampa ng kaso at pagtugis laban sa mga indibidwal na sangkot sa mga maanomalyang proyekto,” he said.
The commission turned over its documents and findings to the Office of the Ombudsman on 13 March