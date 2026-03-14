ICI wraps up flood probe, hands files to Ombudsman

Despite operating as a full collegial body for only 90 days due to the resignation of two commissioners, Reyes said the ICI established investigative frameworks and methodologies that could be adopted by prosecutorial agencies in future infrastructure-related probes.

During its brief tenure, the commission submitted nine referrals involving 65 individuals to the Ombudsman, convened 20 agencies under the Technical Working Group for Asset Recovery, and initiated three information systems designed to detect fraud and other irregularities in infrastructure programs.

“These accomplishments demonstrate that with strong inter-agency coordination, proper investigations can be conducted, potentially leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible and the recovery of stolen public funds,” Reyes said.

The ICI’s work under Executive Order No. 94 is now considered complete.

The commission will focus on final administrative tasks until its closure.

Further, Reyes urged government agencies to continue implementing the commission’s recommendations to reinforce transparency, accountability, and safeguards against irregularities in public infrastructure projects.

He also expressed hope that Congress will expedite bills establishing the Independent People’s Commission and the Independent Commission Against Infrastructure Corruption.

Reyes concluded by thanking government agencies and the Filipino public for their support.

“May we always remember that crime does not, and should never, pay. No one is, and should ever be, above the law,” he said.