ICI turns over flood control Documents to Ombudsman

At least two truckloads of documents related to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) investigation into alleged anomalies in flood control projects were delivered to the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on Thursday.
The documents were unloaded by personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and a logistics company. The trucks used in the transport were PNP vehicles. According to the labels on the boxes, the flood control projects under investigation were located in Albay, Sorsogon, Isabela, Romblon, and other areas.
The boxes also indicated involvement of various offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), including DPWH Region 4A, DPWH Region 4B, DPWH Negros Oriental, and DPWH Tarlac.
Some labels listed the names of project contractors, such as St. Gerard Construction, Silverwolves Construction Corporation, Legacy Construction Corporation, Alpha and Omega General Contractor and Development Corporation, St. Matthew General Contractor, and Sunwest Inc.
The ICI was created by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through Executive Order No. 94 in September last year as a non-partisan fact-finding body tasked with investigating alleged irregularities in flood control and other infrastructure projects over the past decade. The commission is chaired by former Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr.
In December, commissioners Rogelio “Babes” Singson and Rossana Fajardo resigned, citing health, security, and completion of their assigned tasks. Earlier this week, President Marcos said the ICI’s work has been fulfilled.