ICI turns over flood control Documents to Ombudsman

At least two truckloads of documents related to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) investigation into alleged anomalies in flood control projects were delivered to the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on Thursday.

The documents were unloaded by personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and a logistics company. The trucks used in the transport were PNP vehicles. According to the labels on the boxes, the flood control projects under investigation were located in Albay, Sorsogon, Isabela, Romblon, and other areas.