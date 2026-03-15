Platinum perks: Toyota, Metrobank launch credit card with fuel rebates, toll perks and dealer discounts

Toyota Motor Philippines, Metrobank and Mastercard have introduced the Toyota Platinum Card, a credit card designed to address the everyday costs tied to owning and driving a car in the Philippines.
The card offers rebates, reward points and dealership discounts linked to common vehicle expenses such as fuel, toll fees and maintenance.
The companies said the product responds to the growing financial demands of mobility. Expenses such as fuel, toll payments, travel and vehicle servicing remain regular costs for motorists. The partnership connects financial services with the ownership experience of Toyota drivers.
Metrobank Consumer Business Sector head Ramon Del Rosario said the new card answers the changing needs of motorists who deal with routine vehicle expenses.
"This launch isn't just about introducing a new card — it’s about keeping up with our customers’ evolving needs,” Del Rosario said. “Owning a car is a big milestone for many Filipinos, but it also comes with daily costs. The Toyota Platinum Card helps lighten that load with savings on fuel and toll fees, plus earning rewards points on everyday spending, so customers can make smarter financial choices.”
The Toyota Platinum Card offers a three percent rebate on fuel purchases and toll transactions in the Philippines and abroad. Cardholders may receive up to P15,000 in annual rebates from combined spending on gas and toll fees. Cardholders also earn reward points for every P20 charged to the card.
Toyota owners receive additional benefits when they use the card for dealership transactions. Cardholders receive a 10 percent discount on genuine parts, accessories and labor at Toyota dealers across the country. Customers may also use a zero percent installment option for up to six months for transactions at participating Toyota dealerships.
The program also offers double reward points at preferred Toyota dealers. Cardholders receive a five percent discount on Toyota Mobility rental services in the Philippines.
Toyota Motor Philippines said the partnership extends its role beyond vehicle manufacturing and sales. The company said the collaboration supports customers throughout their ownership journey.
“We believe that our responsibility goes beyond manufacturing vehicles. Toyota aims to continue to improve the overall ownership experience and create value that supports our customers in their everyday lives,” Mike Masamayor, head of Customer First & Value Chain Operations, said.
Mastercard supports the global payment network used by the credit card. The system allows cardholders to use the card for fuel, toll, travel and rental expenses in many locations worldwide.
“Mobility shapes how people participate in work, family, and community life. At Mastercard, we’re committed to making that movement more inclusive by ensuring more Filipinos can travel with confidence. Together with Metrobank and Toyota Motor Philippines, we’re enabling a more secure, rewarding, and accessible mobility experience for everyone,” Jason Crasto, country manager, Philippines, Mastercard, said.
Metrobank said motorists may apply for the Toyota Platinum Card through its website or by visiting Metrobank branches. Existing Toyota Classic cardholders may request an upgrade through Metrobank’s card customer service hotline.
The partners said the card provides motorists with savings tied to routine driving expenses while allowing them to earn rewards from daily purchases.