Platinum perks: Toyota, Metrobank launch credit card with fuel rebates, toll perks and dealer discounts

Metrobank Consumer Business Sector head Ramon Del Rosario said the new card answers the changing needs of motorists who deal with routine vehicle expenses.

"This launch isn't just about introducing a new card — it’s about keeping up with our customers’ evolving needs,” Del Rosario said. “Owning a car is a big milestone for many Filipinos, but it also comes with daily costs. The Toyota Platinum Card helps lighten that load with savings on fuel and toll fees, plus earning rewards points on everyday spending, so customers can make smarter financial choices.”

The Toyota Platinum Card offers a three percent rebate on fuel purchases and toll transactions in the Philippines and abroad. Cardholders may receive up to P15,000 in annual rebates from combined spending on gas and toll fees. Cardholders also earn reward points for every P20 charged to the card.