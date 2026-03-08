Toyota honors top dealers

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) gathered dealer principals and executives from across the country for its 2026 Dealer Conference and Toyota Outstanding Performers in Sales and Service (TOPS) Awards. The event recognized top-performing dealers and individual achievers based on their results in 2025.

The annual gathering reviewed Toyota’s performance for the past year while highlighting the role of dealer teams in sales, service, and customer support across the network. TMP said the TOPS Awards program measures performance through several benchmarks that include sales results, service quality, customer experience, and operational standards.

TMP chairman Alfred V. Ty addressed the network during the event and urged dealers to continue strengthening their connection with customers.

“Let us continue to create happiness and mobility for all. As one Toyota, let us continue to be the number one in the hearts, minds, and homes of every Filipino,” Ty said.

The President’s Award of Excellence recognized dealerships that achieved the highest overall ratings in their respective business categories. Toyota Marilao, Bulacan Inc., won the championship in the large business division. Toyota San Fernando, Pampanga Inc. placed first runner up, while Toyota Otis Inc. finished second runner up.

In the medium business division, Toyota Nueva Ecija Inc. secured the championship award. Toyota Isabela Inc. earned first runner-up, and Toyota Dagupan City Inc. received second runner-up.

Toyota Subic Inc. topped the small business division. Toyota Plaridel, Bulacan, placed first runner-up, while Toyota Tarlac City finished second runner-up.

Toyota Batangas City Inc. received the President’s Customer Satisfaction Cup of Excellence Award, which recognizes the dealership with the highest customer satisfaction rating across the Toyota ownership experience. Toyota Tarlac City received the President’s Value Chain Award for delivering strong customer value through coordinated products and services.

TMP also recognized outstanding individuals under the TOPS program for their contributions in sales and after-sales service. Joan R. Barcia of Toyota North EDSA received the TOPS Finest Marketing Professional of the Year award. Arnold R. Agbay of Toyota Shaw Inc. won the TOPS Finest General Job Service Advisor of the Year recognition. Gemibert E. Dimaunahan of Toyota Batangas City Inc. received the TOPS Finest Body and Paint Service Advisor of the Year award.

TMP president Masando Hashimoto spoke about the company’s direction and the role of the brand in the changing mobility landscape.

“Creating ever better cars is our DNA,” Hashimoto said. “But our mission goes beyond that: to evolve Toyota’s role in the lives of our customers. As Global Chairman Akio shared at the recent Japan Mobility Show, creating ever better cars, we are evolving — from providing Mobility for All to enabling Mobility for each unique customer.”

Toyota Dealers Association of the Philippines President Jimmy Yaokasin also addressed the dealer network during the gathering.

“We are in a long-distance race,” Yaokasin said. “One marked by market shifts, digital disruption, economic cycles, EV transitions, supply chain challenges, and ever-rising customer expectations. Let us run our race with confidence, with conviction, with integrity. And may future generations of Toyota leaders look back at us as part of that great cloud of witnesses.”

Toyota Motor Philippines said it continues to work closely with its dealer network as the company expands its products and services across the country.