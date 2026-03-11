Metrobank rolls out Toyota Platinum credit card

Metrobank said the product was developed as mobility-related expenses — from fuel and maintenance to toll fees and travel — continue to rise, creating demand for financial tools that help consumers manage recurring transportation costs.

“This launch isn’t just about introducing a new card — it’s about keeping up with our customers’ evolving needs,” said Ramon del Rosario, head of Metrobank’s Consumer Business Sector, noting that vehicle ownership often brings daily expenses that can strain household budgets.

Toyota vehicle owners can unlock additional benefits, including a 10 percent discount on genuine parts, accessories and labor at Toyota dealerships, 0 percent installment plans for up to six months on dealer transactions, and double rewards points at participating Toyota dealers.

Toyota Motor Philippines said the collaboration reflects the company’s broader effort to enhance the ownership experience beyond simply selling vehicles.

“We believe that our responsibility goes beyond manufacturing vehicles,” said Mike Masamayor, head of Customer First and Value Chain Operations at Toyota Motor Philippines.

The launch reflects a broader trend among banks to roll out rebate-based credit cards that reward everyday spending categories such as groceries, dining, fuel and utilities. Lenders including UnionBank, BPI and HSBC have introduced cashback products offering rebates of up to 6 percent on groceries, 4 percent on dining and as much as 5 percent on fuel purchases, depending on the card and spending category.

These cashback cards are increasingly popular among consumers seeking practical savings on routine expenses, as banks compete to attract cardholders through targeted rebates and discounted aftersales care.

With Mastercard’s global network, the Toyota Platinum Card will be accepted for fuel, toll, travel and other payments worldwide, allowing motorists to earn rewards both locally and overseas. The launch also comes at a critical time, as global fuel prices have risen following the escalation of the Middle East conflict.

The Toyota Platinum Card is available through Metrobank branches and online applications, while existing Toyota Classic cardholders may upgrade through the bank’s customer service channels.