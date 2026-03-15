Of runway prodigies and global chart toppers

Max Alexander is the middle child, with an older sister who was one of his first muses, and a younger brother, Dorian, who reportedly helps with his business, Couture to the Max.

His mother provided him with resources and encouragement when he began designing and sewing as early as age four, and later enrolled him in formal sewing classes.

While Max claims to have no prior knowledge of his family’s history, it was later discovered that his great-grandfather, Jack, was a prolific dress pattern maker and owner of numerous dress shops in Montreal.

One day, Max started telling people that he believes he is the reincarnation of Guccio Gucci, the founder of a great fashion house in Florence, Italy.

Max was no longer four years old when he started claiming he was the reincarnation of fashion czar Guccio Gucci. The boy seems to read a lot and easily absorbs whatever goes through his senses. It also seems he does not know how messy the Gucci family history unfolded after the fashion czar passed away.

Recently, DAILY TRIBUNE Lifestyle associate editor Deni Bernardo shared that Max now feels he is the reincarnation of another fashion great, Karl Lagerfeld.

Max actually considers Fern Mallis, the creator of New York Fashion Week, his “fashion godmother” and mentor.

At 10 years old, Max made history by debuting his own show at Paris Fashion Week, held at the iconic Palais Garnier.

At the presentation, he showed 15 dresses under his signature Couture to the Max, a collection that also stood out for its sustainable approach, as many of the pieces were made with recyclable, biodegradable materials and fabrics left over from other textile productions.

Max started sewing at 4, and at 7 he held a world record as the youngest catwalk designer. Even before arriving in Paris, he had already created garments for celebrities like Sharon Stone and Debra Messing.

There is now a regular Facebook Reel page devoted to Max’s career as the world’s most accomplished designer at 10. The reels show how he designs outfits by draping colorful textiles onto a mannequin, observing how they hug the body and how the hemlines shape up. He then cuts the textile with scissors to create flowing or billowing women’s outfits for the runway.

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