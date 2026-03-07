Bruno Mars returns with first solo album in a decade

Bruno Mars makes a triumphant return with his long-awaited fourth solo album, The Romantic, his first solo project in a decade.
The album features the explosive lead single “I Just Might,” which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Risk It All,” accompanied by an official music video co-directed by Bruno and Daniel Ramos now streaming on YouTube. To celebrate, Bruno premiered the album across all iHeartRadio stations while livestreaming on TikTok Live, bringing fans into the global rollout in real time.
The Romantic arrives amid a wave of creative activations, from mobile flower trucks distributing roses to “love lock” walls in major cities, as well as The Romantic Flower Shop pop-up in Los Angeles, underscoring the album’s theme of connection, romance, and spectacle.
The release builds on Bruno’s continued chart dominance, following the GRAMMY-winning “Die With A Smile” with Lady Gaga, which became the fastest song in Spotify history to reach one billion streams and spent a record-tying 18 weeks atop the Billboard Global 200. His recent collaboration “APT.” with ROSÉ was named IFPI’s biggest-selling global single of 2025, dominated streaming charts worldwide, won MTV Video Music Awards’ “Song of the Year,” and received three GRAMMY® nominations for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Bruno’s influence in the music industry remains unmatched. In 2025, he became the first artist to surpass 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has accumulated seven RIAA Diamond-certified singles, including “Just the Way You Are,” now the highest-certified song in RIAA history, alongside hits like “Uptown Funk,” “Grenade” and “Locked Out of Heaven.” His debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, holds the record as the longest-running studio album by a solo male artist on the Billboard 200, spending over 345 weeks on the chart. With 10 Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and 30 weeks atop the Global 200 from his 2024–2025 hits, Bruno continues to solidify his status as one of the world’s biggest music icons.
The Romantic tracklist includes “Risk It All,” “Cha Cha Cha,” “I Just Might,” “God Was Showing Off,” “Why You Wanna Fight?,” “On My Soul,” “Something Serious,” “Nothing Left” and “Dance With Me,” showcasing Bruno’s signature blend of heartfelt ballads, dynamic grooves, and infectious melodies that span generations of fans.