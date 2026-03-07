Bruno Mars returns with first solo album in a decade

Bruno Mars makes a triumphant return with his long-awaited fourth solo album, The Romantic, his first solo project in a decade.

The album features the explosive lead single “I Just Might,” which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Risk It All,” accompanied by an official music video co-directed by Bruno and Daniel Ramos now streaming on YouTube. To celebrate, Bruno premiered the album across all iHeartRadio stations while livestreaming on TikTok Live, bringing fans into the global rollout in real time.

The Romantic arrives amid a wave of creative activations, from mobile flower trucks distributing roses to “love lock” walls in major cities, as well as The Romantic Flower Shop pop-up in Los Angeles, underscoring the album’s theme of connection, romance, and spectacle.