Fashion to the max

Max, however, already has his own label at only the age of 10: couture.to.the.max. Prior to this, the Guiness World Record recognized him as the youngest runway fashion designer in 2023.

The following year, in 2024, the United Nations invited Max to talk about his key competitive advantage as designer — sustainable design.

“I am happy I got to show the world my designs and maybe encourage people to think about reuse and not buying so much fast fashion,” he said, elaborating on his talk on how to prevent over-consumption of textiles and fashion waste.

Just last 3 March, Max debuted at the Paris Fashion Week as its youngest designer, carrying with him his sustainable cause for the Women’s Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2026–2027 collection presented at Palais Garnier, the historic opera house built by Emperor Napoleon III and the setting of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical The Phantom of the Opera.