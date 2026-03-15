Nior drops realizations about love with new single

The band is composed of Brian Nucup (rhythm guitar/vocals), Gabrielle Van Polanen Petel (vocals), Jessie Ocampo (drums), Paul Tanchiato (lead guitar) and Christian Cervera Mallari (bass).

Nucup explained that “BNT,” or Buhay ng Tanga, is about people who unconsciously repeat the habit of being foolish in love — something that gradually becomes toxic until they eventually give up. He also described how straightforward the song is, “When I was writing the lyrics, I felt like I was singing the song for myself because it was based on personal experience,” Brian shared.

The creative process of writing the song happened overnight. As Nucup wrote the lyrics, his emotions and adrenaline took over the creative process, making the song even more personal.

The vocalist added, “It took me time to process what is rational and what is not,” which became his main message to listeners: for people to learn to process their feelings when it comes to being foolish in love.

For Brian, the song also served as advice to himself. He emphasized this message to listeners: “Stop being foolish in love. Don’t be foolish about things you shouldn’t be. It’s not worth it.”