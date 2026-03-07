BINI brings first-crush magic to life in ‘Unang Kilig’ music video

The spark of a first crush — awkward, exciting and impossible to ignore — takes center stage in BINI’s latest music video, “Unang Kilig.”

The Nation’s Girl Group delivered a cinematic treat for fans when the official music video premiered online on the evening of 5 March, offering BLOOMs a colorful and story-filled visual companion to the song that celebrates the fluttering emotions of early romance.

Running for nearly five minutes, the video unfolds like a playful love letter to the feeling of discovering affection for the very first time. Through lively scenes and charming storytelling, the members of BINI capture the mixture of uncertainty and excitement that comes with realizing that someone special might be stirring your heart.

What makes the music video even more memorable is its unexpected parade of familiar faces from Philippine entertainment. Several notable personalities appear in cameo roles, adding humor and star power to the narrative. Among those featured are television host and actor Vhong Navarro, leading man Gerald Anderson, action star Richard Gutierrez and talent manager and personality Ogie Diaz.

The surprises continue with appearances from respected industry figures whose presence adds an extra layer of nostalgia and prestige. Screen veteran Charo Santos-Concio joins the fun alongside celebrated filmmakers Olivia Lamasan and Cathy Garcia-Sampana, creating a rare moment where music, television and film icons converge in a single pop release.

At its heart, “Unang Kilig” captures a universal experience. The song reflects the delicate stage of falling for someone — when emotions are still forming and the future remains uncertain, yet the feeling itself is undeniably special and impossible to replicate.

The single first debuted earlier this year as a Valentine’s surprise for BLOOMs during BINI’s fan celebration, Kiligan Fest, held on February 14. Since then, the track has quickly become a fan favorite, resonating with listeners who recognize the sweetness of that first emotional spark.

“Unang Kilig” also signals BINI’s first musical offering for 2026, arriving after the group’s extended play “FLAMES,” which dropped in November of the previous year. The release suggests that the group is entering another dynamic chapter in its musical journey — one that continues to blend catchy pop sounds with stories reflecting the feelings and experiences of their generation.

With its charming narrative, playful cameos and the signature energy of its performers, the “Unang Kilig” music video reminds audiences why BINI remains one of the most exciting forces in today’s OPM landscape — turning a simple moment of young love into a vibrant pop spectacle.