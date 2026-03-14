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Afrobasket champions down Gilas Women

Gilas Women falter to Afrobasket champion Nigeria in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifying tournament at the Astroballe in Lyon, France on Saturday.
Gilas Women falter to Afrobasket champion Nigeria in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifying tournament at the Astroballe in Lyon, France on Saturday.Photo courtesy of FIBA.
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The Philippines lost steam in the fourth quarter as it absorbed an 84-101 loss to Nigeria in the FIBA Baskeball World Cup Qualifying Tournament at the Astroballe in Lyon, France on Saturday.

Hanging onto a slim 81-80 lead with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter, Elizabeth Balogun’s layup sparked a 20-4 run seal the game for the reigning Afrobasket champions.

Gilas Women falter to Afrobasket champion Nigeria in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifying tournament at the Astroballe in Lyon, France on Saturday.
Gilas girls battle African champions
Gilas Women falter to Afrobasket champion Nigeria in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifying tournament at the Astroballe in Lyon, France on Saturday.
Gilas Women fall to Germany in World Cup qualifiers

Nicole Enabosi led the Nigerians with a double-double game of 15 points and 12 rebounds as they improved to a 2-1 win-loss record.

Janine Pontejos and Kent Pastrana scored 16 points each for Gilas Women as they sank to a 0-3 slate.

Stefanie Berberabe and Louna Ozar also contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Philippines will next face South Korea on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. (Manila time) at the same venue.

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