Afrobasket champions down Gilas Women

The Philippines lost steam in the fourth quarter as it absorbed an 84-101 loss to Nigeria in the FIBA Baskeball World Cup Qualifying Tournament at the Astroballe in Lyon, France on Saturday.
Hanging onto a slim 81-80 lead with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter, Elizabeth Balogun’s layup sparked a 20-4 run seal the game for the reigning Afrobasket champions.
Nicole Enabosi led the Nigerians with a double-double game of 15 points and 12 rebounds as they improved to a 2-1 win-loss record.
Janine Pontejos and Kent Pastrana scored 16 points each for Gilas Women as they sank to a 0-3 slate.
Stefanie Berberabe and Louna Ozar also contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Philippines will next face South Korea on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. (Manila time) at the same venue.