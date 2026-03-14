Afrobasket champions down Gilas Women

Nicole Enabosi led the Nigerians with a double-double game of 15 points and 12 rebounds as they improved to a 2-1 win-loss record.

Janine Pontejos and Kent Pastrana scored 16 points each for Gilas Women as they sank to a 0-3 slate.

Stefanie Berberabe and Louna Ozar also contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Philippines will next face South Korea on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. (Manila time) at the same venue.