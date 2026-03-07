Banner field vies in Southwoods Invitational

A week of spirited competition, friendship and celebration returns as the Southwoods Invitational 2026, the premier member-guest tournament of Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club, fires off from 16 to 21 March at the club’s renowned Masters and Legends courses in Carmona, Cavite.

More than just a tournament, the annual gathering has evolved into one of the most anticipated social and sporting events in Philippine golf, bringing together members and their guests for a unique blend of competition, camaraderie and fellowship.

Organizers expect another banner field, with around 400 teams or 800 players projected to participate based on the initial registration tally 10 days before the event. The strong turnout underscores the tournament’s reputation as one of the country’s most sought-after member-guest events.

This year’s edition is backed by the AMSI Group of Companies (Calamba Doctors Hospital), Huawei/LF Joy Solar and CWC as Platinum sponsors with Bebang’s Halo-Halo, Coca Cola Bottlers Philippines Inc. Lavie Kitchenwares and Malveda Properties as Gold sponsors.

To accommodate the large field, tournament organizers will employ sequential tee times on both courses beginning at 6:20 a.m. from Monday through Friday. The format will shift to shotgun starts on Saturday, with players teeing off at 7 a.m. at the Masters and 7:30 a.m. at the Legends.

The competition will feature a 36-hole format, with each team playing one round on the Masters and one on the Legends layout. Teams will compete under the Team Aggregate using the Modified Stableford scoring system, a format that rewards aggressive play and keeps the leaderboard dynamic throughout the week.

While the tournament will crown overall gross and overall net champions, several other honors will also be contested, including titles in Divisions I to V as well as the guests/sponsors category, ensuring competitive balance among participants of varying skill levels.

But beyond the leaderboard, the Southwoods Invitational remains a celebration of the sport and the relationships it fosters. The week-long event traditionally features social gatherings, shared rounds among friends and guests, and festive activities that reinforce the club’s culture of hospitality and community.

Registration is ongoing and is pegged at P20,000 plus VAT, inclusive of two practice rounds on weekdays, Proshop gift certificate worth P7,000, and other giveaway items for each player, breakfast and snacks during the tournament proper, awards dinner, and a chance to win in the raffle program.