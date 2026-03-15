Go: Keep embassies open 24/7 for OFWs

“To the new appointees, as you take on these vital roles in representing the Philippines on the international stage, I encourage you to remain steadfast in prioritizing the interests, protection, and welfare of our overseas Filipinos,” he said.

Heightened tensions in West Asia

Go’s remarks came as thousands of Filipinos across West Asia remain under heightened alert due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

The Middle East hosts an estimated 2.2 million Filipino workers, many based in Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain.

Government agencies have been preparing contingency measures for possible evacuations and voluntary repatriation.

Migrant authorities reported that more than 1,800 overseas Filipino workers have already received assistance on the ground, while over 1,100 have expressed their intention to return to the Philippines from affected countries such as Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Israel.

At the same time, some OFWs and migrant groups have raised concerns about the repatriation process, citing delays in coordination, limited transportation options and difficulties contacting assistance hotlines during emergencies.

In several cases, workers stranded in conflict-affected areas said they needed clearer guidance on evacuation procedures and access to financial assistance while awaiting repatriation.

The Department of Migrant Workers said it has activated contingency plans to assist Filipinos caught in the crisis and is coordinating with Philippine embassies and consulates to facilitate repatriation when necessary.

24/7 assistance for OFWs

Go stressed the importance of maintaining accessible government offices abroad that can respond immediately to requests for help.

“Gaya po ng parati kong sinasabi, tuwing humihingi kayo ng suporta, wala po akong ibang hihingiin sa inyo kundi dapat bukas po parati ang inyong opisina, lalo ngayon na patuloy ang tensyon sa Middle East, nais kong kunin ang pagkakataong ito upang paalalahanan ang DFA, DMW, at ang ating mga Foreign Service Officers na tiyaking laging nakahanda ang sapat na tulong at proteksyon sa mga overseas Filipinos,” he said.

He underscored that the safety and welfare of Filipinos abroad must remain a central priority.

“Ang kaligtasan at kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan na nasa gitna ng panganib ay dapat manatiling pangunahing prayoridad,” Go added.

The senator reiterated that Philippine missions abroad should remain open around the clock to assist migrant workers who may need help at any time.

“Dapat manatiling 24/7 bukas po ang inyong tanggapan diyan sa abroad, at handa ang mga tanggapan ninyo, ano mang oras po na lumapit po ang ating migrant workers, mga OFWs,” he said.

Go also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Filipinos who work overseas, many of whom leave their families behind to seek better opportunities.

“Mahirap pong malayo sa pamilya, alam kong mas nanaisin nila na mag trabaho po dito sa bansa,” he said.

He further emphasized that OFWs seeking help from Philippine missions must be treated with respect and assisted promptly.

“Ulitin ko lang po, dapat manatiling 24/7 bukas po ang inyong opisina at handa kayong tumulong at hindi po pagalitan ang ating mga kababayan na nangangailangan ng tulong. Wala po silang ibang matakbuhan kundi tayong mga Pilipino,” Go said.

Bahrain controversy

The senator’s remarks came amid controversy involving a Migrant Workers Office employee in Bahrain who was recalled to the Philippines after a video circulated online showing the staff member allegedly berating OFWs who had gone to the Philippine mission seeking financial assistance.

The Department of Migrant Workers ordered the employee’s recall, emphasizing the need for respectful treatment of Filipinos seeking government help.

The incident renewed calls from migrant advocates for Philippine missions abroad to maintain responsive services, especially during emergencies affecting overseas Filipinos.

Go concluded his manifestation by congratulating the nominees and thanking them for their willingness to serve the country.

“Congratulations po muli, at maraming salamat po,” he said.