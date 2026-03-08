Welfare of Filipinos comes first

The previous week has been a concern for everyone as the exchange of airstrikes and retaliatory missile attacks has heightened fears of a broader regional escalation, potentially putting Filipino migrant communities in harm’s way in the Middle East.
Unfortunately, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs, Mary Anne Velasquez de Vera, an overseas Filipino worker in Tel Aviv, Israel, was confirmed dead following the recent attacks. This tragic event reminds us of the vulnerability of our kababayans working abroad. It saddens me how innocent people suffer from this. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and continue to pray for the safety of all Filipinos in the Middle East.
More than the safety risks, the ongoing tensions have also led to the disruption of travel, with several flights already canceled. This is a reminder to the government that preparedness is a must and that we should not wait for the worst-case scenario. Evacuation plans and strengthened contingency measures must always be in place.
Aside from the security concerns, the situation also has economic repercussions in the country, such as increases in oil prices that directly affect Filipinos already coping with living expenses.
With this, on 5 March, when we were invited to the 2026 Philippine Councilors’ League National Congress and First Quarterly Continuing Local Legislative Education Program (CLLEP) in Pasay City, we highlighted our hope that everything will go back to normal after this chaos so that we can better serve our people. We also reminded our fellow legislators to uphold accountability and serve with utmost integrity for the people.
Amid the necessity of addressing the economic risks brought by the missile attacks, the safety of our fellow kababayans remains the top priority. We must ensure that migrant workers are protected, well taken care of and safe.
As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, we consistently reaffirmed our commitment to OFWs, highlighting my role as one of the authors and co-sponsor of Republic Act 11641, which created the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to provide better protection and streamlined services for migrant workers. This law consolidated government efforts to deliver more efficient and responsive assistance to Filipinos working abroad.
We also recently filed Senate Bill No. 1776 (SBN 1776), also known as the National Reintegration Bill, which seeks to establish a comprehensive and institutionalized reintegration framework for returning OFWs and those whose overseas employment contracts have ended. The bill further mandates the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and the DMW to plan and conduct regular job fairs in strategic locations nationwide. These initiatives aim to directly link returning OFWs with employment opportunities that match their skills and overseas work experience.
At the end of the day, all the policies and legislation that we pushed for are anchored on the principle and the oath we took for the people: Filipinos’ welfare must come first. That is what we have been reminding the government — to open their offices 24/7 in case of emergencies like this. This is not only for those who are away but also for their families left here in our country. We pray for the immediate de-escalation of the conflict. The world cannot afford another wide-scale war, especially during this Holy Month of Ramadan — a sacred time for peace, sacrifice and contemplation.
Meanwhile, on 3 March, we personally visited the 123 fire-affected families in Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City.
On 6 March, as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, I attended the 77th Philippine Airlines Inter-Club Golf Tournament Fellowship Night in Davao City. I thank PAL president Richard Nuttall, PAL executive vice president and chief operating officer Atty. Carlos Fernandez and all other PAL officials for organizing this event.
On 7 March, we also personally went to the ground and visited the 89 affected families of a recent fire in Barangay Magtuod, Buhangin, Davao City.
Meanwhile, the team aided various kababayans in need as they assisted fire victims in Jaro, Iloilo City; Abuyog, Leyte; Orani, Bataan; Intramuros, Manila; and Pasay City.
My team also attended the opening of the Dapitan City Super Health Center in Zamboanga del Norte.
The team also provided additional assistance to various victims of tropical storm “Basyang” in Cagwait, San Miguel, Tago, Tandag City, Lanuza and Lingig in Surigao del Sur; and in Dapa, San Benito and General Luna, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte.
Hundreds of indigent fellow Filipinos were also assisted from Nasugbu, Batangas.
Furthermore, scholars from Sto. Tomas, Batangas, and Teresa, Rizal received additional assistance from our team during their TESDA graduation the previous week.
As your Mr. Malasakit, I hope and pray for peace and the welfare of all Filipinos all over the world. I will continue to serve with utmost sincerity and determination dahil bisyo ko ang magsebrisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din sa Diyos.