Welfare of Filipinos comes first

Aside from the security concerns, the situation also has economic repercussions in the country, such as increases in oil prices that directly affect Filipinos already coping with living expenses.

With this, on 5 March, when we were invited to the 2026 Philippine Councilors’ League National Congress and First Quarterly Continuing Local Legislative Education Program (CLLEP) in Pasay City, we highlighted our hope that everything will go back to normal after this chaos so that we can better serve our people. We also reminded our fellow legislators to uphold accountability and serve with utmost integrity for the people.

Amid the necessity of addressing the economic risks brought by the missile attacks, the safety of our fellow kababayans remains the top priority. We must ensure that migrant workers are protected, well taken care of and safe.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, we consistently reaffirmed our commitment to OFWs, highlighting my role as one of the authors and co-sponsor of Republic Act 11641, which created the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to provide better protection and streamlined services for migrant workers. This law consolidated government efforts to deliver more efficient and responsive assistance to Filipinos working abroad.

We also recently filed Senate Bill No. 1776 (SBN 1776), also known as the National Reintegration Bill, which seeks to establish a comprehensive and institutionalized reintegration framework for returning OFWs and those whose overseas employment contracts have ended. The bill further mandates the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and the DMW to plan and conduct regular job fairs in strategic locations nationwide. These initiatives aim to directly link returning OFWs with employment opportunities that match their skills and overseas work experience.