Go urges 24/7 hotlines, repatriation readiness amid Middle East tensions

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed grave concern over escalating hostilities in the Middle East, calling for the de-escalation of a conflict that threatens the safety of approximately two-million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

During a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing, Go urged government agencies to ensure communication lines remain open around the clock.

He cited reports of Filipinos in the region, including an individual in Bahrain, who were unable to reach government hotlines during the crisis.

“My plea to the Department of Foreign Affairs and other agencies is that our offices must be open for our countrymen,” Go said. “Hotlines must be answered 24/7 during emergency cases like this to provide peace of mind to our workers and the families they left behind.”

The senator cited that more than 1,000 OFWs have already expressed interest in returning to the Philippines, with nearly 300 having arrived recently through the Department of Migrant Workers.