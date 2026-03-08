Go urges 24/7 hotlines, repatriation readiness amid Middle East tensions

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed grave concern over escalating hostilities in the Middle East, calling for the de-escalation of a conflict that threatens the safety of approximately two-million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).
During a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing, Go urged government agencies to ensure communication lines remain open around the clock.
He cited reports of Filipinos in the region, including an individual in Bahrain, who were unable to reach government hotlines during the crisis.
“My plea to the Department of Foreign Affairs and other agencies is that our offices must be open for our countrymen,” Go said. “Hotlines must be answered 24/7 during emergency cases like this to provide peace of mind to our workers and the families they left behind.”
The senator cited that more than 1,000 OFWs have already expressed interest in returning to the Philippines, with nearly 300 having arrived recently through the Department of Migrant Workers.
He reminded officials of the large-scale repatriation efforts successfully conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic and urged similar coordination to ensure returning workers have access to reintegration programs and local job opportunities.
Beyond the immediate security risks, Go warned of the economic fallout should the conflict disrupt global energy supplies. He signaled his support for a temporary suspension of fuel excise taxes if global oil prices reach a specific threshold.
“I am willing to support the suspension of the excise tax if it reaches $100 per barrel, should the conflict continue and global supply flows remain constrained,” Go said.
The senator also stressed that the government has a moral obligation to protect the 10 million migrant workers scattered worldwide, who represent 10 percent of the Philippine population.