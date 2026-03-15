Five swimmers rescued from rough waters in Pangasinan

PANGASINAN — Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard rescued five swimmers who were nearly swept away by rough waters off the coast of San Fabian, Pangasinan.
The incident occurred on 14 March 2026.
Members of Coast Guard Sub-Station San Fabian were conducting a routine shoreline patrol in Barangay Nibaliw Vidal when they were alerted to an emergency. A resident of Malasiqui reported that five members of their group had been pulled away from the shore by strong waves.
The responding team immediately launched a search and rescue operation after receiving the report. All five individuals were located in the water and safely transported back to the beach.
The swimmers, all residents of Barangay Bolaoit in Malasiqui, Pangasinan, were reportedly overwhelmed by large waves and strong currents while swimming in the area.
After the rescue, the Coast Guard team assessed their physical condition. The five individuals were later released to the care of their families.