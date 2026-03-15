Filipinos show strong green intent in vehicle shift

Filipino consumers showed the strongest environment-driven interest in new energy vehicles among seven Asia-Pacific markets, based on a new study released by Inchcape.
The study found that 82 percent of Filipinos said they would consider buying a new energy vehicle for environmental reasons. That was the highest figure recorded in the regional survey, which covered nearly 3,600 respondents across seven markets.
Inchcape said the Philippines is now entering another stage in its mobility shift, with current new energy vehicle ownership at 14 percent.
The report also showed that Filipino buyers remain focused on practical concerns. Work access ranked as the top reason for owning a car in the Philippines, ahead of convenience.
Among near-term buyers, 81 percent said work access was their main reason for planning a purchase. Another 59 percent said owning a vehicle could help them reach better job opportunities located farther from home.
Inchcape said hybrids are emerging as the preferred pathway for many local consumers. The study found that 82 percent of Filipinos believe hybrids offer the right balance between cost-efficiency and environmental benefit. That is well above the 69 percent regional average.
“The shift to sustainable mobility in the Philippines is happening in a very pragmatic way,” Alex Hammett, managing director for South Asia and Pacific at Inchcape, said.
“Filipino consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental benefits of electrification, but their decisions are ultimately shaped by practicality: affordability, reliability, and how a vehicle supports everyday mobility. That is why a multi-pathway approach, offering both hybrids and full electric vehicles, is important to accelerate adoption.”
Inchcape Philippines said it is also building support across its network by training technicians and sales consultants to guide customers on battery life, safety, and total cost of ownership.
Hammett added that the company’s role now goes beyond selling vehicles and includes helping build the skills and confidence needed to support the shift to electrified mobility.