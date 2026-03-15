Filipinos show strong green intent in vehicle shift

Inchcape said the Philippines is now entering another stage in its mobility shift, with current new energy vehicle ownership at 14 percent.

The report also showed that Filipino buyers remain focused on practical concerns. Work access ranked as the top reason for owning a car in the Philippines, ahead of convenience.

Among near-term buyers, 81 percent said work access was their main reason for planning a purchase. Another 59 percent said owning a vehicle could help them reach better job opportunities located farther from home.

Inchcape said hybrids are emerging as the preferred pathway for many local consumers. The study found that 82 percent of Filipinos believe hybrids offer the right balance between cost-efficiency and environmental benefit. That is well above the 69 percent regional average.

“The shift to sustainable mobility in the Philippines is happening in a very pragmatic way,” Alex Hammett, managing director for South Asia and Pacific at Inchcape, said.