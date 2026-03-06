DENZA Alabang opens

DENZA sits under the BYD group and serves as its premium electric vehicle brand. The company positions the brand in the higher end of the new energy vehicle segment. Its vehicles combine electric technology with design and craftsmanship aimed at buyers who want a luxury experience in an electric car.

Executives and local officials attended the inauguration. Those present included Gillian Li, BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division Operations Center director; Adam Hu, BYD Philippines country head; Liu Xueliang, BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division general manager; and Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon. Dana Uson, president and chief executive officer of ACMobility Premium Dealership, and Jun Cajayon, the company’s general manager, also joined the ceremony.

ACMobility Premium Dealership operates as the luxury arm of ACMobility. The company sees the DENZA showroom as part of its expansion into the premium electric vehicle space. The dealership group plans to grow its presence in the luxury EV segment as demand for electric vehicles continues to develop in the country.

Dana Uson said ACMobility has spent the past few years helping push electric mobility in the Philippines. The company focused on building support systems that make EV ownership easier for buyers. These include charging networks, retail locations, and after-sales services.

Uson said DENZA allows the company to bring that experience into the premium category. He noted that the local market continues to change.

Buyers now look for technology and sustainability in their vehicles. Many also expect a higher level of design and distinction from premium brands.

DENZA aims to address that demand through its lineup of electric vehicles. The brand highlights advanced EV technology, interior craftsmanship, and modern design as key elements of its approach.

The location sits along Alabang Zapote Road at the corner of Investment Drive in Muntinlupa City. ACMobility chose the site to serve customers in the southern part of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.