Coco Martin thanks viewers as ‘Batang Quiapo’ ends

After three years of nightly action, drama, and unforgettable characters, FPJ’s Batang Quiapo is preparing to take its final bow. As the hit primetime series approaches its last week on air, its leading man and creative force, Coco Martin, took a moment to reflect on the journey that brought the show into millions of Filipino homes.

Standing before audiences during a special appearance with the show’s cast and directors on the ASAP stage, Martin spoke with heartfelt gratitude, directly addressing the viewers who remained loyal to the series since its premiere.

“Tatlong taon. Gabi-gabi po sinamahan niyo kami sa inyong mga tahanan. Punong-puno ng pagmamahal at suporta po ang binigay niyo sa’min. Kahit san man po kaming istasyon mapadpad, nandiyan pa rin po kayo at hindi niyo kami binitawan,” Martin said.

(“Three years. You accompanied us in your homes every night. You gave us overwhelming love and support. Wherever we may go, you are still there and never let go of us.”)