Coco Martin thanks viewers as ‘Batang Quiapo’ ends

After three years of nightly action, drama, and unforgettable characters, FPJ’s Batang Quiapo is preparing to take its final bow. As the hit primetime series approaches its last week on air, its leading man and creative force, Coco Martin, took a moment to reflect on the journey that brought the show into millions of Filipino homes.
Standing before audiences during a special appearance with the show’s cast and directors on the ASAP stage, Martin spoke with heartfelt gratitude, directly addressing the viewers who remained loyal to the series since its premiere.
“Tatlong taon. Gabi-gabi po sinamahan niyo kami sa inyong mga tahanan. Punong-puno ng pagmamahal at suporta po ang binigay niyo sa’min. Kahit san man po kaming istasyon mapadpad, nandiyan pa rin po kayo at hindi niyo kami binitawan,” Martin said.
(“Three years. You accompanied us in your homes every night. You gave us overwhelming love and support. Wherever we may go, you are still there and never let go of us.”)
Beyond the audience, Martin also acknowledged the people behind the scenes who helped shape the show’s success. He expressed appreciation for the network executives who continued to believe in the project, as well as the creative teams who poured their energy into the production.
Among those he paid tribute to was the late Deo Endrinal, whose leadership in Dreamscape Entertainment played a key role in bringing the project to life.
“Kahit wala na po kayo dito, kayo po ang aming inspirasyon, kayo po ang nag-guide sa’min para mapabuti namin ang aming mga trabaho,” he said.
(“Even if you are no longer here, you remain our inspiration and the one who guided us to do our work better.”)
Martin also recognized the dedication of the show’s directors and actors, highlighting the sacrifices that come with producing a large-scale action drama.
“Gusto kong pasalamatan ang lahat ng aking directors na talagang nag-buwis ng buhay, pagod, dugo para mapaganda po ang show. Sa lahat ng mga actors na nagpapakahirap at pinagbubuti po talaga ang kanilang mga trabaho,” he shared.
(“I want to thank all my directors who truly gave their lives, sweat, and blood to make the show better, and all the actors who worked hard and did their best.”)
For Martin and the entire team, Batang Quiapo became more than a nightly television program. The series evolved into a creative family built on years of shared experiences both on and off the screen.
“Hindi lang siya teleserye na pinanonood niya sa gabi-gabi, talagang ginawa namin siyang pamilya, ginawa po namin siyang buhay na po namin,” Martin said.
(“It was not just a nightly teleserye. We made it a family, we made it part of our lives.”)
He added that every episode was crafted with the intention of bringing joy to viewers.
“Ginagawa po namin ’yong pinaka-best namin para mapaglingkuran kayo, mapasaya kayo.”
(“We always do our best to serve and bring happiness to you.”)
Inspired by the iconic 1986 film starring Fernando Poe Jr., the series debuted in 2023 and quickly grew into one of Philippine television’s most talked-about action dramas. Through its long run, the show blended street-level storytelling, family conflicts, and high-stakes action — paying homage to the enduring legacy of FPJ while building its own identity for modern audiences.
As the final episodes approach, the series will conclude its three-year run on 13 March 2026.
Even as Batang Quiapo prepares to close its chapter, Coco Martin is far from leaving primetime. The actor is set to headline a new project titled Sigabo, where he will once again return to television alongside his real-life partner Julia Montes.
For fans who have followed the long journey of Batang Quiapo, the upcoming finale marks not just the end of a series, but the closing of a memorable era in Philippine primetime television.