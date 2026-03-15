At the 'crossroads of the world'

New York, known as “The City that Never Sleeps,” never fails to mesmerize tourists.
I shivered in the 3-degree temperature as soon as I set foot in the John F. Kennedy International Airport on 9 March.
After settling at the Hilton Garden Inn, I excitedly took a short walk toward the famous Times Square, which over the decades has evolved into an entertainment and cultural hub of New York.
I only see Times Square on television during New Year’s Eve for its famous Ball Drop, and of course, its brilliant LED lights and advertisements that leave vacationers in awe.
I was all set for a visit of the United Nations (UN) Headquarters for two days, seemingly a world of its own with people of various races. Completed in 1952, the 18-acre complex serves as the administrative center for the UN’s 193-member states, housing the General Assembly, Security Council and Secretariat.
We flew for 16 hours from Manila to New York to cover the working visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in which he spoke before the 193-member nations of the UN and delivered the country’s National Statement at the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women. He shared that the nation’s true progress is measured by the status and empowerment of its women.
On the second day, Marcos Jr. also delivered an address to the permanent representatives of the UN member states at the special session of the UN General Assembly, where he stressed the importance of the rule of law, multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes.
Afterwards, I was privileged to enter The Pierre, a 5-star hotel in New York, located steps from Central Park, which served as the official residence of President Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, along with their delegation.
Marcos Jr. held a press conference with members of the Malacañang Press Corps and New York-based journalists to announce that his two-day visit to The Big Apple was successful, bringing home a surefire $200 million worth of investments.
The Pierre is just beside Central Park, and we did not miss the chance to have photos where the famed movies Home Alone and Ghostbusters, among others, were filmed.
I also savored the succulent steaks of New York, among other delicacies served in various restaurants. Unfortunately, we did not have enough time to eat in Jollibee, the Philippines’ most successful food chain that made it to Times Square.
Of course, being Filipinos, we capped our last night in New York buying pasalubong (gifts and souvenirs) at Target, the store for everything from groceries and essentials to clothing and electronics, at a very affordable price.
But this experience would not have been possible sans the help of the DAILY TRIBUNE management. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for letting me see this part of the world.
Walking in New York, though we did a lot more of it than I am used to, was unforgettable. I hope it will not be my last in this “concrete jungle where dreams are made of,” and where the world converges.