Marcos begins working visit in New York, set for UN engagements

The President is expected to highlight the crucial role of women in peacebuilding and sustainable development.

Following the session, Marcos will hold a bilateral meeting with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, accompanied by select members of his Cabinet.

The President will also attend several business engagements in New York to promote investment opportunities in the Philippines and deepen economic partnerships with international stakeholders.

Castro said Marcos is scheduled to participate in additional activities during the visit before returning to Manila.