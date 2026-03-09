SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NEWS

Marcos begins working visit in New York, set for UN engagements

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on 20 September 2022 (Photo from the Office of the Press Secretary)
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on 20 September 2022 (Photo from the Office of the Press Secretary)
Published on

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. began his working visit to New York City on Sunday, with a series of engagements lined up at the United Nations and meetings aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the aircraft carrying the President, along with Louise Araneta-Marcos and the Philippine delegation, arrived at 2:45 p.m. local time.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on 20 September 2022 (Photo from the Office of the Press Secretary)
Marcos to address UN in March

Upon arrival, the President and the First Lady were welcomed by Jose Manuel Romualdez, Philippine Ambassador to the United States, and Enrique Manalo, the Philippines’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

During the visit, Marcos is scheduled to participate in key activities at the UN, including delivering a speech at the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women on Monday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on 20 September 2022 (Photo from the Office of the Press Secretary)
UN trip: Marcos pushing peace, gender equality

The President is expected to highlight the crucial role of women in peacebuilding and sustainable development.

Following the session, Marcos will hold a bilateral meeting with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, accompanied by select members of his Cabinet.

The President will also attend several business engagements in New York to promote investment opportunities in the Philippines and deepen economic partnerships with international stakeholders.

Castro said Marcos is scheduled to participate in additional activities during the visit before returning to Manila.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph