Marcos Jr. gets investment, ‘colds’ in U.S. trip

UN non-permanent seat

Marcos Jr. also reiterated the country’s request for support for the Philippines’ candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the term 2027 to 2028, highlighting that the Philippines offers a voice from the Indo-Pacific, from developing countries, climate-vulnerable nations, and from middle-income countries, and its commitment to South-South cooperation.

“I was also able to meet, just now, high-level representatives of the other UN member states at the diplomatic reception. I hosted this to galvanize support for our Security Council candidature and to showcase once again that the Philippines has always been, since the very beginning of the United Nations in 1945, part of the solution to addressing global challenges and conflicts as a trusted and independent partner, pathfinder, and peacemaker,” the President said.

On the sidelines of the U.S. visit, he met with business leaders and investors, particularly with officials of the U.S. Medical Glove Company, to discuss their plans to build a manufacturing facility in the country.

If realized, the project, which has an initial investment of more than $200 million, could create more than 2,000 Filipino jobs, allowing the country to produce essential medical supplies locally and open new opportunities for Filipino workers in the growing global medical manufacturing industry.

“I also met with senior leaders of JPMorgan in New York to discuss ongoing economic cooperation and global issues that are affecting financial markets. The conversation covered heightened geopolitical tensions and their impact on global oil prices, as well as the broader implications for both advanced and emerging nations. We emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue and cooperation amid increasing volatility in international markets,” he said.

“JPMorgan also provided insights on the rapid advancements in AI and emphasized the growing need for governments and institutions to prepare for the transformative effects of AI on economics, industry, and labor markets,” he added.

Marcos Jr. noted that the exchange underscored the growing importance of technological readiness, cybersecurity resilience, and workforce upskilling to remain competitive in a fast-changing global environment.