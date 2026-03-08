Demographics, EV expand car market

Believe it or not, despite economic growth slowing to 4.4 percent last year, the Philippines has the largest vehicle market expansion in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, according to data compiled by Japan-based publication Nikkei-Asia.

The country’s 85 percent market expansion from 2020 stands out as the highest among the five major nations in the region, driven by a combination of macroeconomic stability, demographic advantages and sector-specific catalysts.

Unlike Thailand and Indonesia, where high household debt, tight credit, and export dependencies led to contractions, where Thailand’s domestic sales fell due to weakened consumer power and EV import competition, the Philippines benefited from resilient internal demand.

Key factors include strong fundamentals outside the weakening growth such as the low inflation figures of around 3 percent to 4 percent, rising employment rates and steady overseas remittances of over $37 billion in 2024, boosting household incomes.