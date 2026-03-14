TOUCH, TEMPERATURE AND LIGHT: Three forgotten senses that shape quality sleep

Temperature: The key to deep and quality sleep

Warm nights are part of daily life, and even the slightest discomfort from temperature can easily disrupt sleep. That’s why lightweight, breathable fabrics matter.

The Canadian 3-Piece Sateen Bedsheet Set offers cooling comfort with its 100 percent cotton satin material, creating a soft and silky feel against the skin. These sheets stay smooth and cool even after many washes. Their refined designs also refresh the look of your bedroom while making it feel light and airy.

Light: Setting the mood for rest

Light tells the brain when it’s time to wind down. Harsh white bulbs can keep the mind alert long after we’re ready to sleep. The gentle glow of warm ambient light, on the other hand, signals the body to slow its rhythm.

The LED 3-Tone Candle, available in green or beige and in small or large sizes, creates a calming atmosphere without heat or open flame. Its warm glow brings serenity to your nighttime routine and is perfect for moments when you want to switch off from the world.