Sara Duterte questions limits on choice of lawyers in impeachment case

The vice president also told the House of Representatives to wait for her formal reply to the impeachment complaints filed against her.

“Malapit naman ang Monday no? Hintayin natin kung magfa-file ako o hindi. Hintay na lang sila na mga taga-House of Representatives,” she said when asked about the complaints pending before the House.

The House previously directed Duterte to submit her formal reply within 10 days after it found the impeachment case sufficient in form and substance.

Rep. Ridon said Duterte’s response is expected by Monday.

The complaints come after the Supreme Court of the Philippines last year voided an earlier impeachment case against Duterte, citing the constitutional one-year bar rule, which prevents multiple impeachment complaints against the same official within a year.

