Sara Duterte questions limits on choice of lawyers in impeachment case

Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday, 14 March, raised concerns over her right to legal representation, calling it “unheard of” that a respondent could be restricted from choosing their own lawyers in the impeachment process.
“Ngayon ko lang narinig yung respondent ay hindi pinapayagan kung sino ang kanyang lawyers. Ngayon lang ako nakarinig ng circumstance na hindi pinapayagan ang respondent kung sino ang pinipili niya na lawyers. Hintayin na lang natin kung ano ang mangyayari,” Duterte said in a media interview in Davao City .
Bicol Saco Partylist Rep. Terry Ridon earlier said that the next hearing of the House Committee on Justice will be on Wednesday, 18 March, to discuss the conflict of interest involving the vice president’s lawyers, Former Education Assistant Secretary for Procurement Reynold Munsayac and former Department of Education (DepEd) spokesperson Michael Poa.
Duterte currently faces impeachment complaints on the basis of betrayal of public trust and other alleged violations linked to issues raised over the use of confidential funds.
The vice president also told the House of Representatives to wait for her formal reply to the impeachment complaints filed against her.
“Malapit naman ang Monday no? Hintayin natin kung magfa-file ako o hindi. Hintay na lang sila na mga taga-House of Representatives,” she said when asked about the complaints pending before the House.
The House previously directed Duterte to submit her formal reply within 10 days after it found the impeachment case sufficient in form and substance.
Rep. Ridon said Duterte’s response is expected by Monday.
The complaints come after the Supreme Court of the Philippines last year voided an earlier impeachment case against Duterte, citing the constitutional one-year bar rule, which prevents multiple impeachment complaints against the same official within a year.