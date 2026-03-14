House panel to discuss possible rejection of Duterte lawyers in impeachment case

Ridon said the participation of the two lawyers, given their roles in matters under investigation — including the use of confidential funds and procurement activities at the Department of Education (DepEd) — raises a “serious concern,” as they could potentially invoke lawyer-client privilege.

“They could invoke the lawyer-client confidentiality rule if they are allowed to enter appearance, so I think we would rather reject their entry of appearance so we can openly invite them as resource persons and witnesses,” he added.

The impeachment proceedings against Duterte stem from complaints alleging misuse of confidential funds, abuse of power and other charges that were filed in early February and later declared sufficient in substance by the justice committee earlier this month.

Ridon said the discussion on Wednesday, March 18, will focus on whether Poa and Munsayac should remain as Duterte’s counsel.

“What would happen is there’d be a motion to reject the entry of appearance of the two lawyers that has to be discussed by the committee,” he said.

No formal decision has yet been announced on the possible rejection of the lawyers’ entry of appearance.

Duterte’s camp has not publicly commented on the House panel’s planned discussion as of Saturday.