Gatchalian flags continued hazing cases despite law, seeks probe into gov’t institutions

The senator said the continued reports of hazing incidents show gaps in the enforcement of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, formally known as Republic Act No. 11053.

Gatchalian, one of the law’s co-authors and co-sponsors, said the planned inquiry should also examine why hazing persists within government-run institutions, including the Philippine National Police Academy and the Philippine Military Academy.

“Nakakalungkot isiping nangyayari ang hazing sa loob mismo ng sarili nating mga government institutions na dapat nagsisilbing mabuting halimbawa (It is saddening to think that hazing is happening within our own government institutions that should serve as good examples),” Gatchalian said.

“Kung ang sarili nating mga institusyon ay lumalabag sa sarili nating batas, malaki ang ating problema (If our own institutions are violating our own laws, then we have a big problem),” he went on.

Gatchalian also emphasized that the investigation should focus on whether authorities are properly enforcing the law within agencies responsible for upholding it.

“I think this time we should also focus on our own government institutions. Hindi dapat nangyayari ito sa mga institusyong pinagkatiwalaan nating ipatupad ang batas laban sa hazing (This should not be happening in institutions entrusted to enforce the law against hazing),” he said.

The senator said the inquiry aims to determine possible lapses in enforcement and ensure stricter compliance with the anti-hazing law across both private organizations and state institutions.