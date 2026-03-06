Remulla names 17 suspects in hazing case

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Friday identified 17 of the 20 suspects in the alleged hazing death of maritime student Kenneth Alcedo.

Remulla said authorities expect the fraternity Tau Gamma Phi to cooperate with the investigation and help locate those involved.

"I expect full cooperation and, for the full extent of their capacity, na tulungan nila ang Philippine National Police na hanapin yung 20 suspects na kasama dito. We have 17 names. Three remain John Does," he said.