Remulla names 17 suspects in hazing case

Published on

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Friday identified 17 of the 20 suspects in the alleged hazing death of maritime student Kenneth Alcedo.

Remulla said authorities expect the fraternity Tau Gamma Phi to cooperate with the investigation and help locate those involved.

"I expect full cooperation and, for the full extent of their capacity, na tulungan nila ang Philippine National Police na hanapin yung 20 suspects na kasama dito. We have 17 names. Three remain John Does," he said.

Remulla added that investigators were able to identify the suspects through a confession from one of the neophytes.

"We have at present one of the neophytes who submitted an affidavit of confession. Doon namin nakuha lahat ng pangalan ng involved,” Remulla said.

Authorities said 21 individuals have been linked to Alcedo’s death.

Of these, nine people with direct participation are being treated as suspects, while the rest are considered persons of interest as the investigation continues.

According to the autopsy results, the victim died from severe blunt force trauma to the lower parts of his body. Chili seeds were also reportedly found on his private parts.

Remulla also reminded the public that the country’s Anti-Hazing Law penalizes not only hazing that results in death but also acts that inflict physical injuries and psychological harm.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to locate the remaining suspects involved in the case

