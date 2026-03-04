Cavite cops hunt suspects in death of 19-year-old hazing victim

The Philippine National Police on Wednesday said authorities are digging deeper into the death of a 19-year-old maritime student who allegedly underwent fraternity initiation rites in Dasmariñas, Cavite, on Sunday.

Mark Kennet Alcedo’s body was rushed to General Trias Medical Center by three men, where doctors found bruises on his thighs and chili pepper residue on sensitive parts of his body.

His mother, Gemma Alcedo, said her son also had broken teeth and fingernails that appeared to have been pinched.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, Cavite Provincial Director P/Col. Ariel Red said one of the three men who brought the victim to the hospital has surrendered and is now in police custody.

Red said investigators have already identified individuals who were last seen with the victim, based on information provided by the person in custody.

"Meron na tayong (suspects) according sa mga nabanggit niya kagabi at of course sa mga kinoconduct nating investigation meron lumalabas tayong 21 personalities but yung 9 doon ay lumalabas sa ating investigation ay meron talagang direct participation. Subject po yan ng final investigation," Red said.

The suspects, according to the provincial police chief, are now the subject of hot pursuit operations.

"We already proceed to their respective houses and possible hiding place and up to now nagco-conduct tayo ng hot pursuit operation kasi wala sila sa given address nila," Red said.

General Trias Police Station chief Lt. Col. Bismark Mendoza said authorities are still validating whether the victim died from fraternity initiation rites or torture.

"We are yet to validate. Hopefully kapag nakakuha kami ng extrajudicial confession malalaman natin lahat," Mendoza said, noting the doctors and the mother’s claim that the victim may have died from torture.

He said the incident happened in an isolated but open area surrounded by large subdivisions.

"As per investigation, open field yung area, subject for investigation and we will give you the complete details, complete picture after our investigation. Ito pong suspect na sumuko ay 4th year graduating student nung school din ng biktima. So magka schoolmate sila," Mendoza said.

Mendoza added that on Monday, authorities tracked down an abandoned silver sedan believed to have been used to transport Alcedo.

The vehicle was subjected to forensic examination. Authorities recovered identification cards, a fraternity shirt, and several documents inside the car.

Under the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, hazing that results in death is a non-bailable offense punishable by reclusion perpetua, or imprisonment ranging from 20 to 40 years, along with a fine of up to ₱3 million.