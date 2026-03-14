Amending Marcoleta’s ‘Give up KIG’ remarks could expose CA to falsification of records: Lacson

“Falsification of legislative records is punishable under Art. 170 of the Revised Penal Code. That is why we must carefully study the legal implications,” Lacson said in a radio interview, adding that he already advised Senate President Tito Sotto, the CA’s ex-oficio chair, on the matter.

“We must be careful lest we be charged with falsification of legislative records and be implicated as co-conspirators because we approved the amendment,” he added.

The provision imposes a prison term and a fine of up to P6,000 for any person who, without proper authority, alters a bill, resolution, or ordinance enacted, approved, or pending approval by Congress, a provincial board, or a municipal council.

Marcoleta’s motion is still pending as the CA members deferred its approval during a 25 February hearing due to a lack of material time.

Marcoleta has drawn intense backlash and has been derided as “Tsinador”, a slang term for a pro-China senator, after proposing to “give up” KIG during a 4 February CA hearing on the ad-interim appointment of 35 senior officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

In the same hearing, the opposition senator said Filipinos should not “die for it” as its features are “way beyond” the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. He has since walked back his statements, asserting that they were taken out of context and that his detractors deliberately manipulated the narrative to incite public outrage.