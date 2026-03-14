Lacson warns CA vs altering hearing records on Marcoleta remarks

The senator noted that Marcoleta has filed a motion seeking to amend a portion of the records that included his controversial remarks suggesting the Philippines should “give up” the Kalayaan Island Group. The motion remains pending.

Lacson said he has already raised the matter with Vicente Sotto III, who chairs the Commission on Appointments.

“We must be careful lest we be charged with falsification of legislative records and be implicated as co-conspirators because we approved the amendment,” he said.

The motion to amend the records has been referred to the CA’s Committee on Rules for further review.

Under Article 170, any person who alters a bill, resolution or other legislative document without proper authority may face the penalty of prision correccional in its maximum period and a fine of up to P1.2 million.

Lacson said the issue has also drawn concern from local officials in Kalayaan town in Palawan. The municipal council has passed a resolution asking Congress to expunge Marcoleta’s remarks from the official record.

“No less than the people of Kalayaan municipality have aired their sentiments to remove his remarks from records. We must consider the resolution of the Sangguniang Bayan of Kalayaan,” he said.

Lacson also reiterated his call for Filipinos to place national interests above all else.

He earlier said Filipinos should continue to love and defend the country regardless of their appearance or even if they have acquired a second citizenship.

“We must always remember that our country comes first because we were born as Filipinos and we will die as Filipinos. The Philippines’ interests must come first for us, not those of other countries,” Lacson stressed.