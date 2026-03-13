Where pets roam but aren’t wild: Lakeside ‘glamping’ with pets in Cavinti, Laguna

But, best of all, for animal lovers, the campsite has resident pets to keep guests in good company. A golden retriever, American-bred giant roosters with hooves and many Siamese cats roam the area freely — harmlessly and very friendly — making them a delight to pat especially by the children.

Besides interacting with the campsite owners’ own pets, guests can bring their own pets to the campsite — and even row a boat or swim at the lake. The lake is a bit murky and has shallow and deep parts, but since there are no waves, it is pretty easy to swim in. The campsite also lends life jackets for safety.

As for food, the campsite offers basic silog (rice, egg and main course) and grilled meats meals — and it is such a joy to share a meal with the resort’s resident golden retriever by giving him the bones.

Indeed, glamping in Cavinti was so refreshing and even just an overnight stay is memorable enough — thanks to the campsite’s resident pets that we now consider a part of our family.