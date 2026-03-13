Where pets roam but aren’t wild: Lakeside ‘glamping’ with pets in Cavinti, Laguna

Summer is just around the corner and for those looking for a pet-friendly “staycation” place near Metro Manila, consider “glamping” (glam camping) in Cavinti, Laguna.
Nestled in the Sierra Madre mountain range and overlooking Laguna de Bay, Cavinti has been dubbed the “ecotourism, adventure and glamping capital of the Philippines” for its cool, Tagaytay-like weather and countryside charm complemented by genteel lake waters and scenic views.
In Cavinti, Bloc Camp Site is an idyllic escape for fur parents looking for somewhere peaceful and quiet to hang out in with their fur babies. Although the campsite is a bit hard to reach and the villa with a mezzanine and veranda pool we stayed in, about two weeks ago, was so dirty and dilapidated (dusty and smelly beddings, broken faucets, no toiletries, cobwebs all over), staying outside the villa and exploring the place was a good weekend experience especially when traveling with kids and pets.
Instead of traditional tents, by the lakeside are villas with biophilic design — glass mirroring the surroundings, making the villas camouflage or blend with their natural backdrop. Of note are the camp’s industrial versions of treehouses also in biophilic design — the steely architecture seems more reliable in withstanding all sorts of weather condition, in addition to the Sierra Madre mountains providing natural barrier against typhoons. Other villas are made of repurposed old containers from container trucks, making the camp a good role model for sustainable tourism.
There are villas floating on the lake, enabling up to two guests to room in and go fishing by the villas’ own verandas. Campers can setup picnic tables by the lakeside and enjoy sipping coffee or breakfast while watching outrigger boats come and go, egrets flying from the distance and fishermen casting their nets. At night, the campsite glows with the beauty of toasting marshmallows by the bonfire.
But, best of all, for animal lovers, the campsite has resident pets to keep guests in good company. A golden retriever, American-bred giant roosters with hooves and many Siamese cats roam the area freely — harmlessly and very friendly — making them a delight to pat especially by the children.
Besides interacting with the campsite owners’ own pets, guests can bring their own pets to the campsite — and even row a boat or swim at the lake. The lake is a bit murky and has shallow and deep parts, but since there are no waves, it is pretty easy to swim in. The campsite also lends life jackets for safety.
As for food, the campsite offers basic silog (rice, egg and main course) and grilled meats meals — and it is such a joy to share a meal with the resort’s resident golden retriever by giving him the bones.
Indeed, glamping in Cavinti was so refreshing and even just an overnight stay is memorable enough — thanks to the campsite’s resident pets that we now consider a part of our family.