Touched by an Angela: Inherited passion for good

Growing up, Dra. Angela Pineda witnessed firsthand her father’s passion for dermatology, a dedication that eventually inspired her to carry on his legacy. This same vision helped shape The Good Derma, not merely as a brand but as an advocacy to make science-backed products more accessible to Filipino households. Carefully formulated by a Filipino dermatologist, the products were created with a deep understanding of local skin and hair needs. Instead of promising quick fixes, the focus has always been on gradual, long-term solutions to common Filipino concerns, according to Dra. Pineda, the work reflects more than a business. It is a continuation of the care and purpose that defined her father’s life in dermatology.

“I’m involved with products, I think it’s actually beneficial for me. If you don’t have your own products, you tend to listen to what suppliers give you. But when you’re hands-on with the product, you understand it better. Even the doctors we work with, we tell them about the formulation. Some products are cosmetically elegant, but they may not really be medicated.”

From being her father’s daughter to juggling two hats as a doctorpreneur, Dra. Angela finds it a complementary challenge as she continues to guide the Dermclinic brand, which now has 15 clinics across the Philippines that focus on the science of truly treating patients with utmost care beyond vanity.

“Most people see it as just for beautification. Other clinics, aesthetics, or spas are just for beautification. They don’t have the medical knowledge and expertise. And that’s something that we have,” she emphasized.

For women leaders in their fields, Dr. Angela advises them to invest in their skin and hair because change becomes possible only when someone decides to act on it, much like Dr. Vinson Pineda inspired her to do.

Her father started something good that has empowered generations of Filipinos by helping them gain confidence and take better care of themselves. It is a mission rooted in empowering confidence and transforming lives. And for many more years to come through Dermclinic and The Good Derma, Dr. Angela will continue to carry this purpose forward and bring more goodness ahead.