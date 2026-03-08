Touched by an Angela: Inherited passion for good

In a culture familiar with the notion that fair skin is the best, and where the hype around whitening products has always flooded the market with claims that they can change our natural sun-kissed glow, a question comes to mind: Do Filipinos really know their own skin?
Often overlooked are the most common conditions to watch out for: Hormonal or stress induced acne, dermatitis, warts and even scalp-related issues that result in hair loss.
All of these problems require intentional care and solutions, which the father of Philippine Dermatology has long advocated, Dr. Vinson B. Pineda, known for Dermclinic and the beloved homegrown brand, Regroe.
When it comes to a groundbreaking legacy, carrying the torch forward will always be a familial affair for Dra. Angela Pineda, the chief operating officer of Dermclinic and Dermesse, who is also responsible for The Good Derma, said there was no pressure but rather a natural introduction to and understanding of her father’s passion for helping Filipinos live with confidence.
Social media, however, has reshaped how many Filipinos approach skincare today. “About 80 to 90 percent of skincare content online comes from influencers, not doctors. Most of it is experiential. It’s not really based on medical knowledge,” Pineda said as she reflected on the current influence of digital platforms on skincare choices.
The trap of testimonial success on our feeds has led to the highest sales conversion, regardless of whether the product is newly introduced. A true story, however, is Dr. Pineda’s own acne struggle that pushed him to create Dermclinic. His experience in answering clients’ questions about hair loss also led to extensive research that eventually produced Regroe.
Learning the ropes
Growing up, Dra. Pineda often passed the time at her father’s clinics. She also received her own skincare guidance from him and, like many inexperienced teenagers, did not always follow the advice. It was when her father took the time to teach her through illustrations how their own formulated products could help improve her acne and skin. Seeing how passionately her father reacted to absurd market claims of quick-fix solutions advertised for easy beautification eventually led her to choose her own path in dermatology.
That same commitment to accessible dermatological care was tested when Dermclinic marked its 50th anniversary in 2021 under the protocols of a pandemic lockdown. Clients were wondering when clinics would fully reopen and how they could access more products, prompting the brand to adapt.
Dermclinic had already pioneered the mall clinic model to remove the stigma that often makes patients hesitant to visit dermatologists in hospitals. Under the circumstances of Covid-19, consultations continued via video calls, and products were constantly developed and made available in malls and leading drugstores managed by The Good Derma.
Growing up, Dra. Angela Pineda witnessed firsthand her father’s passion for dermatology, a dedication that eventually inspired her to carry on his legacy. This same vision helped shape The Good Derma, not merely as a brand but as an advocacy to make science-backed products more accessible to Filipino households. Carefully formulated by a Filipino dermatologist, the products were created with a deep understanding of local skin and hair needs. Instead of promising quick fixes, the focus has always been on gradual, long-term solutions to common Filipino concerns, according to Dra. Pineda, the work reflects more than a business. It is a continuation of the care and purpose that defined her father’s life in dermatology.
“I’m involved with products, I think it’s actually beneficial for me. If you don’t have your own products, you tend to listen to what suppliers give you. But when you’re hands-on with the product, you understand it better. Even the doctors we work with, we tell them about the formulation. Some products are cosmetically elegant, but they may not really be medicated.”
From being her father’s daughter to juggling two hats as a doctorpreneur, Dra. Angela finds it a complementary challenge as she continues to guide the Dermclinic brand, which now has 15 clinics across the Philippines that focus on the science of truly treating patients with utmost care beyond vanity.
“Most people see it as just for beautification. Other clinics, aesthetics, or spas are just for beautification. They don’t have the medical knowledge and expertise. And that’s something that we have,” she emphasized.
For women leaders in their fields, Dr. Angela advises them to invest in their skin and hair because change becomes possible only when someone decides to act on it, much like Dr. Vinson Pineda inspired her to do.
Her father started something good that has empowered generations of Filipinos by helping them gain confidence and take better care of themselves. It is a mission rooted in empowering confidence and transforming lives. And for many more years to come through Dermclinic and The Good Derma, Dr. Angela will continue to carry this purpose forward and bring more goodness ahead.