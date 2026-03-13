SEC eyes lifting moratorium on online lending apps

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is weighing the removal of its moratorium on new online lending platforms (OLPs), a move that could reopen the digital lending market under tighter regulatory standards aimed at protecting borrowers.

The regulator recently released a draft memorandum circular outlining proposed guidelines for lifting the freeze imposed in November 2021, when the SEC halted the registration of new OLPs to curb abusive lending practices and harassment linked to some loan apps.