SEC eyes lifting moratorium on online lending apps

At the same time, the regulator has intensified enforcement against illegal operators. The SEC recently released a list of unrecorded or unauthorized online lending platforms found operating through mobile app stores and websites without the required registration.

Among those flagged were apps such as Sofi Loan, Masaya Cash, Napaka Tala, Peso Funny, MoneyAccess, Cash Ease, and PesoMate, which the SEC said are not authorized to offer lending services in the country. The commission warned that such platforms often bypass consumer-protection safeguards and may engage in abusive collection practices.

Authorities urged borrowers to verify whether a lending app is registered with the SEC before taking out loans. The regulator also encouraged the public to report suspicious platforms through its iMessage portal and hotline, as part of ongoing efforts to clean up the digital lending ecosystem.

The planned lifting of the moratorium, if finalized, is expected to allow new fintech lenders to enter the market while operating under stricter rules on transparency, capitalization, and consumer protection, marking the next phase in the Philippines’ regulation of digital lending.