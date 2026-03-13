P800K shabu seized in Parañaque buy-bust

The suspects were arrested after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer during the operation conducted by members of the police station’s drug enforcement unit.

Authorities recovered several sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 120 grams with an estimated street value of P816,000.

Also seized were a black sling bag, a mobile phone and marked buy-bust money consisting of one genuine P1,000 bill and boodle money.

The suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The seized items will be submitted for laboratory examination while the suspects will be presented before the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office for the filing of charges.