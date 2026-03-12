2 Chinese nabbed as P5.8B shabu haul seized off Occidental Mindoro

“Tapos nung sinearch nila yung speedboat, yun na nga, tumambad — sako-sakong packs,” Zagala said.

Zagala added that the 203rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Brigade, together with troops from the 76th Infantry (Victrix) Battalion, conducted follow-up operations to uncover more details surrounding the incident. The operations resulted in the apprehension of the two Chinese nationals believed to have been involved in the attempted smuggling activity.

The arrests came after sustained pursuit operations by soldiers following the discovery of suspected illegal drugs abandoned along the coastline.

Government troops earlier recovered 43 sacks of methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, from the abandoned speedboat.

According to initial reports from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the seized illegal drugs are estimated to weigh around 860 kilograms, with a market value of approximately P5.8 billion. The figures are subject to confirmation through laboratory examination and inventory procedures, which may take about two days.

During continuing search operations in the area, troops also discovered 30 additional packs of suspected shabu, each estimated to weigh about one kilogram, near the earlier recovery site. Authorities believe these packs are part of the same smuggling attempt and may further increase the total volume and value of the illegal drugs seized.

Earlier Wednesday, troops also apprehended two Filipino nationals from Nasugbu, Batangas, who were aboard a twin-engine rubber boat approaching the area.

According to their statements, they were allegedly hired by a person they believed to be the owner of the aground vessel to locate and rescue the two missing Chinese nationals.

All apprehended individuals were immediately turned over to the appropriate law enforcement authorities for investigation and legal processing.

In a statement, 203rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Brigade Commander Brigadier General Melencio Ragudo said the successful arrest highlights the effectiveness of sustained military operations and close coordination with partner agencies in addressing criminal activities in the region.

Meanwhile, Zagala emphasized the importance of continued vigilance and inter-agency cooperation in combating transnational crimes that threaten communities.

Troops continue to conduct security operations in the area to secure nearby communities and ensure that illegal drugs and other threats do not reach the public.