P3K fuel aid for fisherfolk ‘not enough,’ solon says

PPP Party-list Rep. Harold Duterte on Thursday said the government’s planned P3,000 one-time fuel subsidy for fisherfolk may offer temporary relief but is insufficient to sustain fishing operations amid volatile fuel prices.
Duterte said the aid, which will reportedly cover only 15,000 fisherfolk, falls far short of addressing the needs of the sector.
“Our fisherfolk play a crucial role in ensuring the country’s food security. They deserve a support program that is inclusive, responsive, and proportionate to the scale of the challenges they face,” Rep. Duterte explained.
The lawmaker was reacting to the government’s planned fuel assistance program through the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).
“According to government data, there are about 2.7 million registered fisherfolk across the country. If only 15,000 beneficiaries will receive assistance, that represents less than one percent of the sector that is currently struggling with soaring fuel costs and declining catch,” Rep. Duterte said.
He added that fuel is among the largest operational expenses for small-scale fishermen, and rising fuel prices directly affect their ability to go out to sea and sustain their livelihood.
Duterte also expressed concern that giving assistance to less than one percent of fisherfolk “reeks of patronage,” adding that he hopes the aid will reach provinces regardless of political alignment with the administration.
The lawmaker called on relevant agencies to review the program and consider increasing its funding and coverage.
“We call on the concerned agencies to review the current program and explore ways to increase funding, widen the list of beneficiaries, and implement a more sustainable fuel subsidy mechanism for the fishing sector.”
He added that the PPP Party-list is ready to work with BFAR, the Department of Agriculture, and other stakeholders to improve the program and ensure broader support for the fishing sector.